National Constitutional Court to decide fate of Tshwane council Decision to appoint team of administrators has been successfully challenged by the DA, and the court will now make a decision

The fate of the Tshwane metro council is now in the hands of the Constitutional Court, after judgment was reserved in a case which will ultimately decide whether SA’s capital city will have to go to fresh elections.

The Tshwane council was dissolved by the Gauteng government in March 2020 after a turbulent few months in which council meetings had continuously collapsed as a result of councillors from the ANC and the EFF simply not attending or walking out of meetings, resulting in them not being quorate.