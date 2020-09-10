Constitutional Court to decide fate of Tshwane council
Decision to appoint team of administrators has been successfully challenged by the DA, and the court will now make a decision
10 September 2020 - 20:08
The fate of the Tshwane metro council is now in the hands of the Constitutional Court, after judgment was reserved in a case which will ultimately decide whether SA’s capital city will have to go to fresh elections.
The Tshwane council was dissolved by the Gauteng government in March 2020 after a turbulent few months in which council meetings had continuously collapsed as a result of councillors from the ANC and the EFF simply not attending or walking out of meetings, resulting in them not being quorate.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now