Former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt will entertain local offers as he is out of a job after the sale of the Clever Boys status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Hunt’s stint with Wits came to an end last weekend when the Premiership season ended and he has been linked with the vacant job at Kaizer Chiefs.

Asked if he has been approached by Chiefs, who sacked coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Shaun Bartlett‚ Hunt said nothing was happening at the moment.

“No-one has phoned me‚ nothing is happening‚” he said on Thursday.

Though he claims he has not been approached‚ Hunt said he is open to discussions with anyone who is interested in his services.

“I need to work because this is my life. It is difficult because this is the first time in 30 years that I don’t have anything to do with my life.

“Under normal circumstances I will be planning for preseason and busy on the phone with players and stuff like that. But it is what it is and we will see what happens.”

At the same time, Middendorp was in no mood to discuss his unceremonious exit from Chiefs and the fiery German was still incensed on Thursday.

The German has still not come to terms with his sacking by Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung on Wednesday‚ just days after the long-time premiership leaders were pipped to the title by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the season on Saturday.

Asked for his reaction on Thursday‚ a curt Middendorp offered a few words before dropping the phone.

“Please understand that I’m not making any statements at the moment‚” said the German.

Middendorp’s reaction came just hours after Chiefs had confirmed that his second-in-command and former Bafana Bafana striker Bartlett had also been shown the door.

Chiefs’ decision is a clear indication that a new coach‚ expected to be Hunt‚ will come with his new technical team.

In his statement on Wednesday‚ Motaung said his club‚ which was desperate to celebrate 50 years with at least one trophy in hand this season‚ will announce a new coach before the players return from the short break towards the end of September.