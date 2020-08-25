Tshwane freezes salaries of 7,000 unverified municipal workers
But unions say all salaries must be paid until the verification process is complete, and that not paying salaries is illegal
25 August 2020 - 16:50
The cash-strapped City of Tshwane is withholding the salaries of close to a third of its staff pending the completion of a vetting process aimed at removing ghost employees from its payroll.
Tshwane, like other municipalities across SA, is in a precarious financial position due to declining revenue collection as residents and businesses struggle to pay for services it renders due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now