Tshwane freezes salaries of 7,000 unverified municipal workers But unions say all salaries must be paid until the verification process is complete, and that not paying salaries is illegal

The cash-strapped City of Tshwane is withholding the salaries of close to a third of its staff pending the completion of a vetting process aimed at removing ghost employees from its payroll.

Tshwane, like other municipalities across SA, is in a precarious financial position due to declining revenue collection as residents and businesses struggle to pay for services it renders due to the Covid-19 lockdown.