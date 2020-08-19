Treasury’s proposal will act as disincentive to unbundle, says tax expert

New proposals for the tax treatment of unbundling transactions will have a dampening effect on this form of corporate restructuring, PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy believes.

The proposed change will make it more difficult for a company to qualify for unbundling tax relief than is currently the case and act as a disincentive to unbundle when this is an important mechanism to reduce the high level of concentration in the economy and its ownership in a few hands.

Unbundling is also a way to unlock the value of a group’s underlying subsidiaries so that it is reflected in the share price. This is particularly pertinent in a stagnant share market.

The proposal is contained in the draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which is before parliament’s standing committee on finance.

The Treasury and Sars briefed the committee on the bill as well the draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill on Wednesday.

Under the current dispensation, corporate reorganisation rules allow for the tax-neutral transfer of assets between companies that are part of the same group. Various taxes can be imposed on unbundling including capital gains tax, securities transfer and dividends tax.

The Treasury chief director of legal tax design, Yanga Mputa, explained to MPs during the briefing that the rollover tax relief on unbundling is subject to an anti-avoidance measure aimed at limiting or discouraging tax avoidance and closing a tax loophole.

The tax relief is only granted if after the unbunding no single disqualified person (such as a nonresident or tax-exempt entity) either alone or together with any connected person (who is also a disqualified person) holds 20% or more of the shares in the unbundled company.

Mputa explained that the rationale for excluding nonresidents was that they are outside the SA tax net, which meant that the tax deferral provided in the relief became a tax exemption.

Under the proposed amendment, if the stake of all the tax-exempt shareholders in aggregate adds up to 20% or more, the company will not benefit from the unbundling tax relief. The reference to the connected person test is removed.

Controversially, the Treasury has proposed that this proposal take retrospective effect from July 31 when the draft bills were published for public comment. Mputa said a lot of comments had been received objecting to this retrospectiveness of the proposal.

Mandy pointed out in an interview that the proposal went far beyond just nonresident shareholders as exempt taxpayers also included retirement funds which are major shareholders in listed companies.

“The major concern lies with listed companies because in many if not most of them, if you add up all the tax-exempt shareholders including retirement funds, they will exceed the 20% limit and they won’t qualify for any unbundling relief.”

An added problem is that listed companies are not able to identify all their shareholders nor their tax status.

“It will make it extraordinarily difficult for listed companies to do any unbundlings,” Mandy stated. If the proposal is enacted in its current form, unbundlings by listed companies “will for all intents and purposes be dead”.

Mandy believed that the Treasury had made the proposal in the belief that there was significant tax base erosion, but this was not apparent to him. He anticipated that there would be a strong fightback against the proposal.

A separate proposal related to the ability of contract miners to claim accelerated capital expenditure deductions would also be controversial, Mandy said.

Mputa said the proposed amendment was made in relation to a judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal that ruled that either the mining rights holder or a contract miner could claim the benefit from the tax relief.

In terms of the Treasury’s proposal, only a company holding a mining right could claim the allowances, thus excluding contract miners.

Mputa noted that there had been an increase in contract mining but that contract miners did not carry the risk that mining rights holders carried, such as rehabilitation obligations, strikes, operational risks and so on.

However, Mandy said the proposal would have far-reaching consequences as contract mining was a significant part of the industry where holders of mining rights did not have the expertise to mine.

The proposal would also affect operations on mine dumps, for example, over which there are no mining rights, as well as joint ventures in which only one of the partners hold the mining right.

Mandy said the proposal, if enacted, would make contract mining far less attractive at a time when SA wanted to encourage mining investment.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za