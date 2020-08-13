Why state stimulus measures are like (bad) karma

In 12 years the Fed has taken its balance sheet from $1-trillion to $7-trillion, 61% of which comprises US government bonds in some form or other.

In SA, our government was not quite in the same position. There is talk of R500bn “injected” into the economy, 40% in the form of a government promise to stand behind loans issued by private banks. A further R130bn will be reprioritised funds, that is, tax monies re-allocated rather than additionally drawn from the economy. That leaves about R170bn than can be defined as any kind of stimulus.

The perennial question that is never answered is how can be that a country can stimulate itself. By what means can a nation be prodded or cajoled to make more in one financial year than it did in the previous year? Is “stimulus” any kind of meaningful word when applied to nation-state economies?

Since John Maynard Keynes and his general equilibrium equations, economists have proposed policies that view the economy as some kind of machine with levers. From “investment-savings” and ”liquidity preference-money supply” (IS/LM) graphs to dynamic stochastic general equilibrium models, their complexity speaks more to the increase in modern computing power than to any intellectual insight.

They rely on parameters within equations that summarise the totality of the human experience — our desire to spend or save, to invest or to hold off, to hire or fire. A few tweaks on the levers, a twist of the dial, and voilà! Full employment, zero inflation, a Keynesian utopia.

However, there is much academic scepticism about our ability to model the economic world with such mathematical substitutions. The biggest problem with such models is the assumption that what has gone before will remain true. If savings were “x” and interest rates are lowered to “y” then output moves to “z”. But as Goodhart’s Law states, “any observed statistical regularity will tend to collapse once pressure is placed on it for control purposes”.

In other words, people look at their governments and second-guess them; people are sneakier than stochastic models allow for.

In 1976, Robert Lucas nailed the point home when he showed how basing any economic policy on historic priors was doomed to failure if people could modify the behaviour on which those models were premised. For the most part, the Lucas critique stands unchallenged.

Like karma, credits are offset by debits in the real world. For every stimulus measure a debt is raised that has to be paid back. In other words, for every year of stimulus we have corresponding payback years.