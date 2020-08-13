National / Labour ‘We are sick of this festival of documents,’ labour and business tell Cyril Ramaphosa The president met Nedlac on Thursday, amid growing pressure to open the economy entirely as whole sectors are still halted from doing business BL PREMIUM

The country’s patience is wearing thin and decisive action has to be taken to immediately open and fix the decimated economy, organised labour warned president Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The president met the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Thursday, amid growing pressure to completely open up the economy as entire sectors are still halted from doing business. Job losses are soaring as a result of the strict lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.