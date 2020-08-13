National Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa gets a pat on the back from the WHO SA responded quickly and did ‘all the right things’, says regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti BL PREMIUM

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to ease most of the restrictions that have devastated the economy, the government’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak won the backing of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) most senior representative in Africa.

“The country responded quickly with the types of interventions that we have seen in other countries and that the WHO has recommended,” Matshidiso Moeti, the organisation’s regional director for Africa, said in an online briefing during a visit to Johannesburg on Thursday. “They did all the right things.”