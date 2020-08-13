Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa gets a pat on the back from the WHO
SA responded quickly and did ‘all the right things’, says regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti
13 August 2020 - 20:21
As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to ease most of the restrictions that have devastated the economy, the government’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak won the backing of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) most senior representative in Africa.
“The country responded quickly with the types of interventions that we have seen in other countries and that the WHO has recommended,” Matshidiso Moeti, the organisation’s regional director for Africa, said in an online briefing during a visit to Johannesburg on Thursday. “They did all the right things.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now