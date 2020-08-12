Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How should SA be preparing for the ‘new normal’ after Covid-19?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what SA should be doing in preparation for a post-coronavirus world

12 August 2020 - 14:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MARIDAV
Picture: 123RF/MARIDAV

When the public health crisis eventually subsides, the old, structural socio-economic problems will still be there, but they will be felt more acutely in the aftermath of the coronavirus hurricane.

What should SA be doing to prepare for the “new normal after Covid-19?

That is the overarching question a new book from Jacana Media, Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19, seeks to tackle. Edited by prominent economist Raymond Parsons, the book comprises a fascinating collection of essays by some of SA’s top intellectuals and thought-leaders.

Michael Avery is joined by Parsons as well as essayist Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science at Wits; Business Day editor, Lukanyo Mnyanda; and and Anne Bernstein, executive director for the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Time to shift from a profit-driven agenda to a new social contract

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that we are able to make fast and radical changes
Opinion
1 day ago

MARK BARNES: It’s survival of the fittest as the unproductive die out

A stronger business environment will emerge after the pandemic, with more efficiencies
Opinion
2 hours ago

CFO 3.0: The visionary using data and predictive analytics to look to the future

SPONSORED | Preparing the finance function in the wake of Covid-19
Business
6 hours ago

An African Silicon Valley can happen, but a shift in vision is vital

SA understands the workings of African markets better than any other African country
Opinion
23 hours ago

Covid-19 has left us virtually exhausted

Too much screen time can be bad for you, says Rayner Canning
Features
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lesetja Kganyago stands by Reserve Bank’s ...
Economy
2.
Fall in manufacturing slows in May and June
Economy
3.
Business confidence troughed in May before ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: How should SA be preparing for the ‘new ...
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank’s bond purchasing ‘needs to stay ...
Economy

Related Articles

Business confidence troughed in May before ticking up

Economy

Fall in manufacturing slows in May and June

Economy

Reserve Bank’s bond purchasing ‘needs to stay open’ amid uncertainty

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.