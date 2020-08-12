WATCH: How should SA be preparing for the ‘new normal’ after Covid-19?

When the public health crisis eventually subsides, the old, structural socio-economic problems will still be there, but they will be felt more acutely in the aftermath of the coronavirus hurricane.

What should SA be doing to prepare for the “new normal” after Covid-19?

That is the overarching question a new book from Jacana Media, Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19, seeks to tackle. Edited by prominent economist Raymond Parsons, the book comprises a fascinating collection of essays by some of SA’s top intellectuals and thought-leaders.

Michael Avery is joined by Parsons as well as essayist Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science at Wits; Business Day editor, Lukanyo Mnyanda; and and Anne Bernstein, executive director for the Centre for Development and Enterprise.