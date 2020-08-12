World

Teens who vape more likely to have shown Covid-19 symptoms

The study cannot prove that vaping causes Covid-19, but researchers say vaping involves repeated touching of hands to the mouth and face, which is associated with the spread of Covid-19

12 August 2020 - 16:40 Vishwadha Chander
Picture: 123RF/MILINZ
Bengaluru — Vaping may be associated with a five to seven times increased risk of Covid-19 among US teenagers and young adults, a study published on Tuesday suggests.

Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine analysed nationally representative survey data collected in May from 4,351 participants aged 13—24 years. The findings were published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

“Young people may believe their age protects them from contracting the virus or that they will not experience symptoms of Covid-19, but the data shows this isn't true among those who vape,” study leader Shivani Mathur Gaiha said in a media statement.

Participants were asked if they had ever used vaping devices or combustible cigarettes, whether they had vaped or smoked in the past 30 days, and if they had experienced Covid-19 symptoms, been tested for Covid-19 or been diagnosed with the infectious disease.

Participants who had used both cigarettes and e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days were 4.7 times more likely to have experienced Covid-19 symptoms compared with those who had never smoked or vaped.

Among people tested for Covid-19, those who used just e-cigarettes were five times more likely to get a positive Covid-19 test result. Those who had ever used both e-cigarettes and cigarettes were seven times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19, the study found.

The study cannot prove that vaping causes Covid-19. The researchers note, however, that vaping involves the repeated touching of hands to the mouth and face, which is associated with the spread of Covid-19. Further, exposure to nicotine and other chemicals in e-cigarettes and combustible cigarettes causes lung damage.

The researchers hope their findings will prompt the US Food and Drug Administration to effectively regulate e-cigarettes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reuters

People trust the state less than doctors, which is where smoking comes in

Bans don’t work and never have, which is why doctors need to be at the forefront of changing unhealthy behaviour, writes Derek Yach
Opinion
3 hours ago

Prohibition has never and will never lead to smokers quitting

SA should learn from Australian tobacco policy failures, and stick to education rather than over-regulation, writes Martin van Staden
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Tobacco ban has cost SA R3.5bn in excise taxes, companies tell Ramaphosa

Firms plead for lifting of cigarette sales ban, which they say has boosted illicit trade
Economy
1 month ago

