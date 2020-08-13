Top Covid-19 adviser Karim warns of second coronavirus wave
13 August 2020 - 16:41
There are promising signs that the worst of SA’s coronavirus crisis is over, but the country still risks a second wave of the disease if prevention measures falter, health minister Zweli Mkhize’s top coronavirus adviser warned on Thursday.
His comments come as the government weighs up further relaxation of SA’s lockdown rules, including the removal of bans on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.
