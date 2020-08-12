Falling weekly deaths fuel hope coronavirus pandemic has turned
Number of fatalities falls for the second consecutive week after three months of increasing weekly mortalities
12 August 2020 - 20:57
After three months of steadily increasing weekly deaths, the number of fatalities reported in SA has fallen for the second consecutive week, fuelling hope that the country may be over the worst of its coronavirus epidemic.
Weekly all-cause mortality fell 10.6% between the week starting July 15 to the week of July 29, largely due to a decline in deaths from natural causes, which include those from Covid-19.
