Nersa to press ahead with appeal against court ruling on Eskom tariff
05 August 2020 - 21:42
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) will appeal against a high court judgment on its Eskom tariff decisions.
In a statement issued on Wednesday night, Nersa said it had concluded that “if the judgment is not challenged, it will influence the consideration of tariff applications within the electricity supply industry”.
