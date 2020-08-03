TOBY SHAPSHAK: Joburg City Power-less to stop its own rogue contractors

The name and house number were wrong, the address was for an entirely different street and the electricity meter number was incorrect, yet City Power contractors tried to disconnect our electricity last Wednesday morning.

The only way I could prevent them – because they refused to listen to common sense – was to get my private security firm, Beagle Watch, to send an armed guard to stand in their way. Without this they would have disconnected the electricity to the wrong house, in the wrong street, in the middle of winter – a mistake entirely of their own making. Welcome to Gangsta’s Paradise.

Two contractors from Lefhumo Lwa Barema Trading Enterprise arrived in the morning with documents stating the electricity “to this premises has been disconnected as the account is on arrears”.

Having misread my meter number, the two contractors got increasingly aggressive and hostile and would not listen to reason.