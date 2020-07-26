National Are power ships the answer to SA’s energy woes? Karpowership says it can be part of the solution to power problems in SA, but experts see challenges BL PREMIUM

As the spectre of load-shedding continues to haunt the SA economy, the search for ways to plug the energy supply gap continues in earnest, and power ships want a seat at the table.

Power ships are vessels that can travel to any shore across the globe. With fuel and their own grid substation on board, they simply plug into the existing infrastructure onshore and feed power into the grid.