KHADIJA SHARIFE: Lawyers for the mob

The trail of destruction left by the Guptas has brought down several prestigious giants. Accounting firm KPMG and management consultancy McKinsey had their reputations badly tarnished when it was revealed that both held lucrative contracts with the notorious business family.

But as SA’s parastatals drown in debt partly thanks to the Guptas, little accountability has, so far, come the way of law firms that facilitated the family’s shenanigans.

When SA’s banks were closing the Guptas’ accounts, the family tried to buy the SA arm (owned via Luxembourg) of Habib Bank, Pakistan’s largest lender by assets.

It was a perfect fit, with one foot in the European tax haven of Luxembourg and another in Pakistan. The Guptas’ money would have had an opaque but global circuit.

Habib already had a reputation for playing dirty: it was fined R1m by SA’s Reserve Bank in 2016 after the regulator found weaknesses in its control measures.

In putting together the Habib deal, the Guptas turned to US law firm Jones Day for help. The role that Jones Day played here is detailed in invoices obtained by the authors. The lawyers are alleged to have made several visits to SA to provide advice, including about correspondence with the Reserve Bank.

It helped that Jones Day already had a relationship with Hamza Farooqui, an associate of the Guptas, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. Farooqui’s father, Javaid, had been a long-time relationship manager at the bank.

The way it was meant to work, Farooqui would partner with Salim Essa (co-founder of Gupta-linked investment company Trillian) to buy Habib.

An internal presentation by Trillian, which outlined the potential acquisition of Habib Bank through companies co-owned by Essa and Farooqui, urged employees to be secretive about the deal. Staff were told to secure nondisclosure agreements with third parties and use code names for projects.