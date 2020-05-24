National UAE assists NPA’s Estina corruption probe BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) investigative directorate, which was set up to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption, has received co-operation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in its pursuit of those who allegedly benefited from the Estina corruption case.

They include the Guptas who are understood to live in Dubai. The state alleges that about R250m that was meant to benefit poor farmers at the dairy farm in Vrede, Free State, was siphoned off to Gupta-owned companies. Some of it was allegedly used to pay for an extravagant family wedding at Sun City.