UAE assists NPA’s Estina corruption probe
24 May 2020 - 18:41
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) investigative directorate, which was set up to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption, has received co-operation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in its pursuit of those who allegedly benefited from the Estina corruption case.
They include the Guptas who are understood to live in Dubai. The state alleges that about R250m that was meant to benefit poor farmers at the dairy farm in Vrede, Free State, was siphoned off to Gupta-owned companies. Some of it was allegedly used to pay for an extravagant family wedding at Sun City.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now