National NPA discovers more payments from Schabir Shaik to Jacob Zuma The revelations suggest the former president’s dependence on benefactors was more profound than originally thought BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has discovered additional payments made to former president Jacob Zuma by his ex-financial adviser Schabir Shaik. This will require it to update one of its most crucial pieces of evidence in Zuma’s upcoming corruption trial: the forensic report into his finances.

The state’s revelations about the additional payments are a clear indication from the NPA that it has engaged with evidence it intended to lead against Zuma 15 years ago. But the questions raised by Zuma’s lawyers about the report, which painstakingly examines his apparent inability to manage his own finances, clearly also indicates that they are preparing, finally, to directly engage with the merits of the case against him.