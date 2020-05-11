Fired Zuma lawyer fires broadside at judge
11 May 2020 - 19:20
Daniel Mantsha, who was recently fired as former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, has hit out at KwaZulu-Natal judge Dhaya Pillay, saying her judgment against his client was biased and “highly political in its one-sided narration”.
Mantsha was fired by Zuma after he filed a bizarre 115-page affidavit on behalf of the former president at the Constitutional Court, as part of Zuma’s now-abandoned campaign to permanently stop his corruption trial from proceeding.
