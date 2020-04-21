National NEWS ANALYSIS: Employment losses due to alcohol ban could exceed failing SOE job numbers Off-consumption trade for home use has continued in all countries with liquor restrictions BL PREMIUM

SA is the only country whose Covid-19 lockdown regulations include a blanket ban on all liquor sales, and the job losses directly attributable to this action are considerable.

The most conservative estimates suggest that they comfortably exceed the total number of jobs which the state has been at pains to preserve through its decades-long refusal to abandon or otherwise dispose of the failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).