NEWS ANALYSIS: Employment losses due to alcohol ban could exceed failing SOE job numbers
Off-consumption trade for home use has continued in all countries with liquor restrictions
21 April 2020 - 05:15
SA is the only country whose Covid-19 lockdown regulations include a blanket ban on all liquor sales, and the job losses directly attributable to this action are considerable.
The most conservative estimates suggest that they comfortably exceed the total number of jobs which the state has been at pains to preserve through its decades-long refusal to abandon or otherwise dispose of the failing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now