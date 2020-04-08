Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Keep us locked down, but at least allow us to buy booze and fags There is no reason to prevent any retailer opening its doors, whether it is selling socks or vegetables BL PREMIUM

In a way, there’s nothing left to write about the coronavirus other than to report the figures and wait for it to end. The lockdown obviously delays the end, and the delay is the price we pay for not having the health system, such as it is, overrun by Covid-19.

But for how long the delay? Someone clearly just told Cyril Ramaphosa a joke because he told it on Tuesday. “Yes I know I said I’d lift the lockdown on April 16, but I didn’t say what year” … hahaha.