National NEWS ANALYSIS: Gavin Watson’s death — is this the death knell for part of the state-capture inquiry? In his death as in his life, the late Bosasa don remains an enigma and takes with him the dark secrets of SA’s underworld to the otherworld BL PREMIUM

Gavin Watson was never meant to be a central figure at the inquiry into state capture. Yet, when he died in a car crash at OR Tambo International on Monday, many people were suspicious about the circumstances and considered the implications for the Zondo commission probing grand scale corruption channelled through Watson’s company, Bosasa.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report that gave birth to the Zondo commission had not mentioned Watson’s company Bosasa at all in relation to allegations of grand corruption and the repurposing of the state for capture. The terms of reference released by former president Jacob Zuma in January 2018 opened the scope of the inquiry beyond what was perpetrated by the Gupta network.