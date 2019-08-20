Necsa in a state of flux

If mining and energy minister Gwede Mantashe is to be believed when he says stabilising state-owned entities in his department is a priority, he is doing a terrible job of it at the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa).

It was not that long ago when Necsa was one of the few state-owned enterprises to turn a profit. But now, like many other government institutions, it has fallen into an interminable crisis.

The corporation is mandated to undertake and promote research and development in nuclear energy. Its once money-spinning subsidiary, NTP Radioisotopes, is a key producer of medical radioisotopes, which are in demand globally for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer.

In July, Necsa board chair Rob Adam resigned after just seven months on the job, and board member Jabulani Ndlovu followed him on the way out. In the past week, two more board members, Ramatsemela Masango and Aadil Patel, also followed suit.

With half of the directors having jumped ship, the Necsa board is not properly constituted and is unable to function. Even if this were not the case, a recent court judgment could mean that the board was unlawfully appointed.

In December 2018, then energy minister Jeff Radebe disbanded the previous Necsa board over gross misconduct. Feeling hard done by, the fired Necsa chair, Kelvin Kemm, and another board member approached the court to challenge their removal. On Friday, the Pretoria high court ruled in their favour and found that Radebe was too hasty in dismissing them and the dismissal was unlawful.

Douglas Molepo, director of dispute resolution at ENSafrica and part of Kemm’s legal team, contended that because the minister’s decision to disband the previous board was found to be unlawful, his subsequent decision to appoint a new board was similarly unlawful.

The department of mineral resources and energy, however, said it needed time to study the judgment and get a legal opinion before it would comment on the practical implications.

In Friday’s judgment, the high court remarked that Radebe’s actions may have been rooted in his frustration with a prolonged shut-down at NTP. But the problems with NTP have carried on into 2019 and production only restarted in early August.

Another glimpse into the discord within Nesca is the suspension of its chief legal officer, Vusi Malebana, whose disciplinary hearing began on Monday after being suspended last month. Malebana stands accused of having disseminated confidential board information. He rejected the claims as “utter nonsense” and says he is being targeted for flagging corporate governance issues.

Meanwhile, he’s taking the matter to the labour court to have his suspension declared irregular. Malebana thinks Friday’s ruling not only means the board is unlawful, but may also mean that all its decisions could be reviewed and set aside.

Meanwhile, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has been calling for the board to be removed even before Friday’s judgment.

“Since they started, the organisation has gone from bad to worse,” said Zolani Masoleng, Nehawu’s Necsa branch chair. Nehawu’s primary concern is that the board has been working on a turnaround strategy that contemplates 400 retrenchments without engaging labour.

“They acted in bad faith,” said Masoleng. “As labour, we feel they have undermined us and they need to go.”

The union has also registered its concern that three acting CEOs have been appointed since Radebe suspended Phumzile Tshelane from the post in December 2018. An advertisement for a permanent CEO is yet to be issued.

“At this time with all the financial challenges, Necsa needs the stability of a CEO,” Masoleng said. He said the resignations were welcome and the remaining board members should also resign.

Masoleng said the time had come for the minister to intervene and show leadership. “As long as there is instability, the organisation will not be able to function, it will forever have problem after problem.”

The four board members hanging on with little to no support would probably agree with that.

