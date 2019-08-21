National NEWS ANALYSIS: In the trash or just teetering on the edge? Local sentiment is overwhelmingly negative but not everyone expects SA to be downgraded by Moody’s in 2020 BL PREMIUM

With SA hanging on to its investment-grade status by a thread, the big question is will we be junked? And if so, how bad will it be?

With local sentiment overwhelmingly negative, it is tempting to see a downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service as a dead cert. If this were to happen, it would likely be in two stages: first a change to the “stable” outlook to “negative” after November 1, and then a downgrade during 2020. SA would lose its investment-grade status, having been assigned junk status by all three major credit ratings agencies.