NEWS ANALYSIS: Edwin Cameron blasts land officials in his last judgment Retiring Constitutional Court judge blames state officials for failing to carry out land reform and letting down labour tenants

Justice Edwin Cameron’s last ruling as a judge of the Constitutional Court was not just about ensuring that an estimated 11,000 labour tenant farmers may finally have their two-decade-old land claims processed, it is yet another glaring mark on the government’s failure to make land reform a reality for poor black farmers.

“At issue are not only the lives and wellbeing of those claiming the betterment of their lives as labour tenants,” Cameron wrote in a majority ruling delivered earlier this week.