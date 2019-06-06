Susan Shabangu quits parliament

Former social development minister Susan Shabangu has resigned as an MP, parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said.

Shabangu was left out of the new cabinet appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, having been a minister for the past decade.

Ramaphosa appointed her to the social development portfolio in February 2018 as that department was facing a crisis around distribution of social grants to millions of poor South Africans. Before then she served for almost four years as the minister in the presidency responsible for women.

Her first appointment as a cabinet minister was in May 2009, when then president Jacob Zuma appointed her mineral resources minister. She survived Zuma’s cabinet reshuffles for the full five years of the fourth administration.