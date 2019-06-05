National

Outgoing human settlements minister resigns as MP

05 June 2019 - 18:45 Andisiwe Makinana
Nomaindia Mfeketo. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Nomaindia Mfeketo. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Outgoing human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo has resigned as an MP. Mfeketo is one of 14 former ministers that President Cyril Ramaphosa snubbed when he appointed his new cabinet last week.

She was sworn in as an MP last month by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and would have been a backbencher had she stayed on in parliament.

In her resignation letter‚ dated May 31‚ addressed to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise in which she tendered her resignation with immediate effect‚ Mfeketo thanks the ANC for the opportunity to serve as a public representative.

Mfeketo told TimesLIVE in a phone interview that she will be focusing on community work as well as working with local NGOs‚ on top of her work as an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member.

“There is nothing fishy about this. If you do not resign‚ you lose your ministerial pension‚ it goes down really badly and if you are of age like me‚ you may as well leave parliament and create space for younger people‚” she said. She turned 67 on June 2.

“I am looking forward to claiming back my life and to enjoying life as an ordinary person‚” she added.

Mfeketo is a former Cape Town mayor. She was the deputy speaker of the National Assembly for five years from May 2009 to May 2014. Former president Jacob Zuma appointed her deputy minister of international relations and co-operation in 2014.

Ramaphosa appointed her the minister of human settlements in February 2018‚ a position she held until last week when the president announced a new cabinet.

