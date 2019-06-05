Can Ramaphosa lead an ANC that is itself so fractured and corrupt?

Moreover, populist voices on both the left and right are gaining traction in the vacuum that establishment politics has left as partisan politics has come to dominate the political agenda.

The central challenge the president thus faces is actualising a transformational national agenda that brokers national unity and addresses poverty and inequality, with a ruling party that is fraught with division, corruption, distrust and declining support.

Navigating this tension is exacerbated by, as earlier noted, the president’s lack of a significant grassroots constituency within the ANC. His detractors, however, still exert strong control over the ANC’s branches and structures — and therefore hold significant sway over the key directions and decisions that the ANC takes.

Moreover, the secretary-general of the ANC, Ace Magushule, who exerts the strongest control over the ANC’s branches — countrywide — is widely recognised as a key figurehead in the “Zuma faction”. Essentially, the president’s primary relationship through which he can exert control over the party and its membership is deeply compromised.

Consultative leadership style

The president does, however, have at his disposal a set of capacities that he can leverage. He possesses a consultative, transformational leadership style that brokers trust, confidence and support from a wide variety of key sectors of society, the economy and the electorate. It is through his leadership that the ANC enjoys broader legitimacy in the public realm.

As president of the country he exerts significant control over patronage networks through appointments (indeed, as demonstrated in the recent cabinet selection). This gives him significant leverage over the ANC in its current state, as its networks tend to converge upon the locus of power. Selections will need to be carefully assessed, however, so that ANC unity is maintained while corruption is stamped out at the same time.

This is a tall order given the fractious state of the ANC’s internal affairs, but there are a variety of mechanisms at his disposal through which he can demand strict compliance to best practices. In this respect, support from the state will prove critical, but it is likely that a stronger civil society will also be necessary to close the gap left by the erosion of the state’s key “watchdog” agencies.