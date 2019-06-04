PETER BRUCE: Bring in the skills and job creation will take off

Extract

The cabinet’s OK. Sort of. Obviously President Cyril Ramaphosa could have done better, but ANC leaders who don’t meticulously consult and compromise never get to the end of their races. Witness Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. Given the pool he had to choose from, though, I’d take Pravin Gordhan, Thoko Didiza, Ebrahim Patel, Jackson Mthembu, Tito Mboweni, Patricia de Lille, Zweli Mkhize, Ronald Lamola, Barbara Creecy and even Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma any day. The latter works ferociously hard, and watch Lamola, as justice minister, breathe some oxygen into the fire already lit at the National Prosecuting Authority.