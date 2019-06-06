Economics cluster: mixed bag, with a few surprises

Organised business and the financial markets have welcomed the retention of ministers Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises and Tito Mboweni at finance, taking this as a signal that the government will make good on its promises to pursue fiscal consolidation, reform state-owned enterprises and accelerate growth.

As expected, the departments of economic development and trade & industry (DTI) were merged under former economic development minister Ebrahim Patel. SA’s continued deindustrialisation under the obdurate Rob Davies made his exit from the DTI long overdue.

It’s no surprise that Patel has been elevated, as he steered the new Competition Amendment Act through parliament. It gives the competition authorities greater powers to reduce industry concentration to foster greater competition — something President Cyril Ramaphosa is counting on to boost SA’s growth rate.