BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: President’s motley crew like the nature of the beast that is the ANC
05 June 2019 - 08:22
Extract
The cabinet sworn in by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng this week seems to be the product of deals, trade-offs and compromises struck in secret, which in the end leaves it resembling scrambled eggs. It is neither fish nor fowl.
Mercifully, we were spared the prayers. A week earlier in parliament the chief justice went down on his knees to pray before swearing in the MPs. He was out of order. At the inauguration, he gave President Cyril Ramaphosa a copy of the Bible. Why not the Qur'an or the Torah or ...?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.