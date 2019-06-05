BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: President’s motley crew like the nature of the beast that is the ANC

Extract

The cabinet sworn in by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng this week seems to be the product of deals, trade-offs and compromises struck in secret, which in the end leaves it resembling scrambled eggs. It is neither fish nor fowl.

Mercifully, we were spared the prayers. A week earlier in parliament the chief justice went down on his knees to pray before swearing in the MPs. He was out of order. At the inauguration, he gave President Cyril Ramaphosa a copy of the Bible. Why not the Qur'an or the Torah or ...?