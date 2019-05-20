National

Legal disputes complicate Cyril Ramaphosa’s NPA revamp

Court applications filed to compel president to reverse his decision to revoke 2018 appointments

20 May 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP

Two top National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials and a magistrate are taking President Cyril Ramaphosa to court for reversing their appointments to leadership positions that occurred during the Jacob Zuma's presidency.

The legal challenges are the first significant pushback against the major restructuring of the NPA by Ramaphosa. The outcome of these cases may will, one way or the other, have significant implications for that process — and the president’s promise to deal with leadership issues in the NPA.

‘Tenacious’ prosecutor Hermione Cronje’s appointment welcomed

Advocate Hermione Cronje to head investigating directorate
11 hours ago

Hermione Cronje to head state capture investigations at NPA

Cronje will head the directorate dubbed the ‘new Scorpions’, which is aimed at expediting the investigation and prosecution of state capture cases
2 days ago

Rule of law gives Ramaphosa the power to right wrongs of the past

The president has an opportunity to staff his cabinet with honest and upstanding members as demanded by the constitution, writes Paul Hoffman
4 days ago

