Turnaround at the NPA: Jiba and Mrwebi axed

But, despite the evidence given against them, Jiba and Mrwebi believed they should be given a soft landing. Jiba asked Ramaphosa to redeploy her to another senior position in the state, while Mrwebi asked to be allowed to retire, as he is already over the age of 60.

Both requests were denied — resulting in outrage from Jiba, who has already indicated that she will challenge Ramaphosa’s decision if parliament confirms her axing. Clearly, Ramaphosa decided that Jiba was not the kind of prosecutor who should be employed by the state — never mind the NPA, while Mrwebi could not just be left to retire.

The two cases that had most influence on the inquiry’s findings were Jiba’s decision to institute racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, and Mrwebi’s decision to drop charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Mrwebi dropped charges against Mdluli in the face of vehement opposition from prosecutors working on the case, as well as the Hawks. And Jiba did not review the case when she was asked to do so, or take into consideration a memo from the prosecutors arguing that Mdluli had a prima facie case to answer.

The charges against Booysen were thought to be trumped up — a response to his investigations of, for example, controversial businessman Thoshan Panday, who was in a business partnership with then president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward.

The Zuma thread weaves through Jiba and Mrwebi’s careers at the NPA. Mdluli, for example, is considered a staunch Zuma ally. Graft charges against him were dropped almost a decade ago.

The most prominent link to Zuma was the presidential pardon he granted to Jiba’s husband, Booker Nhantsi, in September 2010 — a mere three months before Jiba was appointed deputy NDPP.

During the inquiry Jiba said she saw no reason why she should have recused herself from dealing with the corruption case against Jacob Zuma and resultant litigation, despite the pardon given to her husband.

Mokgoro’s report notes that then justice minister Jeff Radebe had recommended that Nhantsi’s request for pardon be refused because of the seriousness of the offence (the theft of estate money while he was practising as an attorney), the short time that had lapsed since his conviction, and because no exceptional circumstances had been shown, making the pardon "imprudent".

Despite Radebe’s objections, Nhantsi was pardoned nine months later.

Jiba, for her part, was adamant during the inquiry that she had only limited participation in the litigation that ensued after charges against Zuma were unlawfully and irrationally dropped by former acting NDPP Mokotedi Mpshe.

She could not, she said, have done anything to save the former president.

Though the panel did not pass comment on Jiba’s conduct in its findings, it said her actions had a bearing on her integrity, and had damaged the office of the NDPP in the eyes of the public.

The panel said Jiba and Mrwebi had "failed to introspect and reflect on the issues which have beset the NPA with their involvement, as reflected in this report".

Throughout, they positioned themselves as victims, claiming the process was unfair to them.

Jiba said the inquiry did not take into consideration that she had three children and her elderly mother to care for, that she did not want to be part of SA’s unemployment statistics, and that the government could ill afford losing her as a prosecutor, given her institutional knowledge.