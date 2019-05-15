National

NPA says Zuma’s Stalingrad defence costs state R16m-R32m

Prosecutors claim former president is making “emotive and at times insulting accusations based on conspiracy theories without any foundation in fact”

BL PREMIUM
15 May 2019 - 05:08 Karyn Maughan

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.