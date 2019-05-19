‘Tenacious’ prosecutor Hermione Cronje’s appointment welcomed

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of advocate Hermione Cronje to head the new investigating directorate has been described by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as an “important step” in ending “impunity for serious crimes, including corruption”.

Cronje’s appointment on Friday for a five-year term sets the stage for national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi to reveal more about the new directorate — the first such unit to be established since the disbanding of the Scorpions.

Batohi will on Friday introduce Cronje to the public at a press briefing, where she will discuss the legal framework, powers and duties of the directorate and provide an overview of its next steps and priorities. She will provide an update on other interventions and developments at the NPA since she assumed office in February.

Like Batohi, Cronje has significant experience in the NPA but has not been a part of the institution since 2011; she has been practicing as an advocate and is a member of the Cape bar.

The investigating directorate she will lead is tasked with investigating common-law offences that have arisen, among others, out of the commissions of inquiry into state capture, the SA Revenue Service and the Public Investment Corporation.

Cronje has been hailed for her experience, with the NPA saying she has the academic qualifications, wealth of knowledge and practical expertise required for this crucial position.

“She is highly regarded in the law enforcement community as a tenacious energetic and competent woman and is therefore well placed to co-ordinate with the investigating directorate’s key partners notably the SA Police Service and, in particular, the directorate for priority crime investigation,” the NPA said.