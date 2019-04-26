Shamila Batohi says firing Jiba and Mrwebi sets NPA on ‘new path’

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi "sets a new path" for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Ramaphosa fired Jiba, Batohi's former deputy, and Mrwebi, special director of public prosecutions, on Thursday evening following an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

It was recommended that they were unfit for office and that they be removed.

Batohi took up the reigns of the NPA as national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) in February, after she was appointed by Ramaphosa in December.

She has been tasked with restoring the integrity of the NPA, which, according to the report that recommend their axing, Jiba and Mrwebi brought into disrepute.

Batohi said in a statement on Friday afternoon that Ramaphosa's decision following the inquiry, which was chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro, had ended months of uncertainty in the NPA.