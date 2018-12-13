Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

High drama at SAA as Gordhan steps in to keep CEO on board

CEO Vuyani Jarana believes he is not being given enough freedom to pursue the airline’s turnaround strategy

13 December 2018 - 05:05 CAROL PATON
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD/DAILY DISPATCH
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana. Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYD/DAILY DISPATCH
Image:

In a day of drama, SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana was persuaded on Wednesday not to resign from his position after several weeks of rising tension at the national airline.

The situation at the airline was so charged that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan met Jarana on Wednesday and persuaded him to stay.

Jarana, who joined SAA a year ago, wrote last week to the board, indicating his intention to resign unless he could be assured of the board’s full backing.

