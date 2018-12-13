High drama at SAA as Gordhan steps in to keep CEO on board

In a day of drama, SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana was persuaded on Wednesday not to resign from his position after several weeks of rising tension at the national airline.

The situation at the airline was so charged that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan met Jarana on Wednesday and persuaded him to stay.

Jarana, who joined SAA a year ago, wrote last week to the board, indicating his intention to resign unless he could be assured of the board’s full backing.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: SAA: Gordhan steps in to keep CEO on board

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.