SAA tells MPs it needs nearly R17bn by March

SAA will require another R16.7bn from the government, either in the form of capital or loan guarantees by March 2019, the airline's executives told MPs on Tuesday.

The R16.7bn is made up of R3.5bn that is required by December, R4bn that is needed by March, and the refinancing or repayment of another R9.2bn in debt that matures in March 2019.

Together with the R5bn that was allocated in October’s medium-term budget policy statement, this makes up the R21.7bn that SAA had previously stated made up its working capital requirements.