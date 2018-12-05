Rationalisation of state-owned enterprises has become inevitable

These processes need to be set in motion urgently, with full transparency. It will not help if the government throws up surprises along the way, as these issues are politically sensitive. What could be helpful to the government is to look beyond political ideologies and debate the desired outcome of SOE reforms. It was China’s communist chairman Mao Zedong who once said: “No matter if it is a white cat or a black cat; as long as it can catch mice, it is a good cat”. In the context of the next phase of the Chinese revolution after the wars of independence, he was making the point that ideology could no longer be the sole yardstick of strategy; what was needed was practical strategies that would take China to prosperity. This was the beginning of the market-oriented economic policies that worked for China in its specific circumstances.

SA’s leadership will also need to look beyond the traditional nationalisation versus privatisation dead-end when rationalising the SOEs. This message must be sensitively and clearly communicated to key stakeholders on the left and the right of the political divide.

Also important to alleviate political fears during the debate is to declare and gazette strategic SOEs, through the Public Finance Management Act and ultimately through an SOE Act. The Public Finance Management Act covers all SOEs on the basis of their existence. But those that are strategic to the country’s development must be periodically and substantively identified and declared so. The motive for the mandate of the strategic SOE must be proven on a clear and acceptable basis, such as security of supply, correcting a development failure, state security or natural monopoly.

An SOE remaining strategic is a function of factors that may be affected by changes in the operating environment, such as markets, technological advancements and political evolution. The evaluation of the strategic SOEs should be repeated periodically to ensure they remain so. Nonstrategic SOEs should account for their continued existence through a rigorous parliamentary process based on their relevance to the country’s strategic plans. Clear criteria and a framework for rationalisation would need to be adopted and serve as a basis for the evaluation and final decision on each SOE. Some city metros, as well as the provinces, have already embarked on this process; it would be helpful to learn from them and standardise the rationalisation process.

SOEs exist to address development failures and close gaps where markets or the private sector cannot. Where crowding-in the business sector is more efficient and could create more or better jobs, it is important to create an environment that allows businesses, especially small ones, to participate. Carefully designing viable concessions in state-dominated sectors that have evolved over the years, such as transport logistics and ports, is overdue for a modern economy such as SA. Crowding-in the private sector in such spaces will allow costs to be reduced and improve the quality of services rendered due to increased competition.

Regarding rationalisation, it is the principle that counts rather than the names of the SOEs to be rationalised. For example, should parliament decide that the aviation space is a fully competitive market that is crowding out a state airline, the decision on a rationalisation model would take into account how the business of the airline can be released without sacrificing the brand, cutting jobs or having a negative effect on tourism.

The government will need to make a budget available for the rationalisation of the SOEs. Technical teams responsible for rationalisation will have to account to the Treasury, and the proposed SOE committee or council should be chaired by the president of the republic. A planned, negotiated rationalisation process will help avoid a less considered fire-sale of state assets. Such a formal transparent process will also inspire confidence in all stakeholders.

• Dr Mfeka, a former economic adviser in the presidency, is director at SE Advisory.