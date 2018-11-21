Bailing out SAA may be the very definition of insanity

The solution to unpayable debt is not more debt. SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana reported that as of March 31 the airline had just R13bn in assets and R26bn in debts. Four months later he said debt had increased by another R2bn, without any increased asset value. Jarana estimated total debt for the financial year would increase by another R6bn.

SAA has consumed R30bn in wealth to date and wants more. That’s R30bn that can’t be used for proper government functions such as crime fighting. That’s R30bn taxpayers no longer have to feed their families, put a roof over their heads, or educate their children. That’s R30bn in jobs destroyed in the prosperous sectors of the economy to prop up a relatively small number of jobs at SAA. It is estimated SAA will require yet another R21bn over the next three years. Yet Ramaphosa argues that unless taxpayers are put on the hook for R21bn in additional debt, they will have to repay current SAA debts of R22bn.

All this assumes that this time the bailouts will miraculously work the magic that failed to materialise from previous ones. But if history is any indication — and it usually is — the cumulative debt in three years’ time will be greater and politicians of the future will be lamenting how yet another bailout is necessary to prevent the much larger debt from immediately coming due.

Each day the cumulative debt of SAA grows and, in political logic, it means another bailout is more urgently needed. To avoid paying debts the government argues it must go further into debt. That’s like ending famine by confiscating food.

Mboweni is on the money

Finance minister Tito Mboweni got it right when he said SAA “is loss making, it’s unlikely to sort out the situation … we should close it down”. Taxpayers were told SAA creates jobs because of tourism and trade, yet SAA has been cutting flights and ending services and has promised to cut even more. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said the airline will not open new routes, and it doesn’t have the funds. So, what has been happening as SAA cuts routes?

One thing we discovered is that markets work — competitors are increasing their services to cover the very routes SAA abandoned. While the state-owned airline fails, private competitors such as British Airways (BA) and Lufthansa are increasing the number of seats on their airlines. Instead of doing so at taxpayers’ expense, they also happen to be taxpayers. In 2012, SAA cancelled direct flights between Cape Town and London because it couldn’t make a profit. BA happily took on the route at a profit. During summer, it flows twice daily between Heathrow and Cape Town, with additional flights going into London Gatwick.