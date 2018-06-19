National

Presidency says it will approach top court on ruling about Zuma’s Gordhan firing

19 June 2018 - 19:26 Karyn Maughan
Pravin Gordhan, right, Jacob Zuma, centre, and Cyril Ramaphosa have a conversation in Parliament in this file photo. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Pravin Gordhan, right, Jacob Zuma, centre, and Cyril Ramaphosa have a conversation in Parliament in this file photo. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

President Cyril Ramaphosa will fight a court ruling that ordered his predecessor Jacob Zuma to provide the reasons that led to his decision to fire Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko has confirmed that Ramaphosa will approach the Constitutional Court to appeal the ruling‚ which is linked to an aborted DA bid to challenge Zuma’s rationality in axing Gordhan.

Key to that decision was a so-called fake intelligence report‚ which Zuma reportedly used to accuse Gordhan of treason and justify his removal. That report was disowned by the state security ministry.

While not examining whether that report was real or not‚ both the High Court and the Appeal Courts found that the Presidency should provide a record of what material and inputs led to Zuma’s decision on Gordhan — but they were careful not to comment on the DA’s prospects of successfully fighting a Cabinet reshuffle in court.

Diko had previously said that Ramaphosa was concerned about the possible precedent set by the ruling.

Ramaphosa is currently facing a legal challenge to his decision to move controversial spy boss Arthur Fraser to a powerful job at correctional services‚ despite multiple serious allegations against him.

Ramaphosa has not provided a record of what led to that decision‚ despite multiple requests from the DA’s lawyers.

Why Cyril Ramaphosa’s spy agency review rings alarm bell

Is the president effectively dealing with the state intelligence structure?
National
1 day ago

Envoys of the New Dawn see off lobbyists and settle in to job

SA's investment dreams lie with four envoys appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. One is former finance minister Trevor Manuel, who tells Ferial ...
Business
2 days ago

KARYN MAUGHAN: Inside Pravin Gordhan's case against Tom Moyane

'Moyane has made it clear that he wants Ramaphosa to testify against him'
Politics
4 days ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: For the elite, nothing succeeds like excess of entitlement

People with a tenuous grasp of economics are handed credit cards, enabling the collision between status and irresponsible housekeeping 
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Presidency says it will approach top court on ...
National
2.
New ANC North West premier to be chosen by ...
National
3.
Senzeni Zokwana fires his director-general in ...
National
4.
Eskom offers workers 4.7% wage increase
National / Labour

Related Articles

Why Cyril Ramaphosa’s spy agency review rings alarm bell
National

SA's intelligence agencies are a mess, Ronnie Kasrils warns
National

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is this a new dawn for SA — or twilight?
Opinion / Columnists

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: How the old men of politics are sidelining the youth
Politics

Envoys of the New Dawn see off lobbyists and settle in to job
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.