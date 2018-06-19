SA's intelligence agencies are a mess, Ronnie Kasrils warns

Kasrils has welcomed Ramaphosa’s announcement of the review panel. He stressed, however, that it was "imperative" that the SSA became subject to more stringent levels of financial and operational oversight if there was any hope of it recovering its credibility.

"The SSA gets huge budgets from the government, yet the auditor-general is not able to properly monitor how that money is being spent, or evaluate if that spending is legal and above board.

"As we see from the allegations [contained in Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers] there is evidence that this may have led to massive abuse of tax payers’ money," the former minister said.

Kasrils has direct experience of this alleged criminality. He suspects his signature was forged as part of a corrupt scheme to siphon millions to the controversial Principal Agents Network (PAN).

Former SSA head Arthur Fraser, who was moved to correctional services after he blocked the inspector-general of intelligence from investigating him, is heavily implicated in this alleged wrongdoing.

"I have written to [newly appointed SSA director-general] Loyiso Jafta and [inspector-general of intelligence] Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, seeking answers on the investigation into how my signature may have been used," Kasrils said.

The former minister has also forwarded the 2008 Matthews commission report into the shortcomings of state intelligence institutions to Rama-phosa. Kasrils had initiated the commission’s probe after the "fake e-mail" scandal, in which politicians such as Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka were falsely portrayed in hoax e-mails as plotting against then ANC leadership contender Zuma.

"They used words like ‘we’ll nail the Zulu bastard’ and stuff like that, absolute nonsensical stuff. With a couple of fake e-mails coming from people in the NPA like Bulelani Ngcuka, and Gerrie Nel and Tony Leon — ostensibly working in parallel also to keep Zuma from becoming a president. It was rubbish," Kasrils said.

He revealed that as the ANC leadership race intensified, there was also mounting evidence that Ramaphosa himself was the target of illegal surveillance.

Kasrils said then Cape Town mayor Helen Zille also complained that her home phone and the DA’s offices were allegedly being bugged in 2008. Former spy boss Billy Masetlha would also admit that he had approved the illegal surveillance of businessman Saki Macozoma, because Masetlha believed he had links to "foreign intelligence agencies".

It was in this context that the Matthews commission conducted its investigation, and ultimately provided recommendations it hoped would ensure greater accountability and transparency within the country’s intelligence services, as well as prevent them from serving political interests.

The report was shelved by the Zuma administration.

"I asked that the report be tabled by Cabinet at the last meeting that was led by president [Thabo] Mbeki in September 2008, and thankfully that was agreed upon," Kasrils said.

"President Zuma never did anything with it," said Kasrils.

Zuma’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela said that Zuma would not comment on matters relating to intelligence pending the outcome the review.

"Instead he appointed the most useless people, with no background in intelligence, to serve in very high-level positions," he said.

"There was no intention and no effort to ensure accountability. I still have questions about the extent to which president Zuma may been involved in using the intelligence services for his own political ends."

Kasrils further said it was vital that Parliament’s committee on intelligence grew some teeth. "The committee on intelligence was never really accountable to the public and has a very, very poor record of not holding intelligence authorities to account," Kasrils said. "Those MPs need to stop being so timid and need to ask the tough questions. That’s the only way things are going to change."

