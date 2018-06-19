ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: How the old men of politics are sidelining the youth

'In an era in which the rest of the world is promoting youthful leadership, our country and continent seem to be stuck in old age'

EXTRACT

The most recent cabinet reshuffle indicates that we are not about to change this situation. In most political parties - bar the DA and EFF - the leaders are so old that they can't produce new ideas.

A youthful intervention in our body politic - in a population so heavily young - is our only hope for a truly new dawn. The ANC knows this well. It was when Nelson Mandela's youth league challenged the old guard that a real gearing-up in the struggle for liberation happened.

When things were falling into a lull, it was the revolution of June 1976 led by young people that made the whole world take note of the evil of apartheid.