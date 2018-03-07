"We respectfully would like to check with you if Minister Malusi Gigaba has actually given reasons for his absence today‚ because he goes around lying to SA‚ now he’s avoiding Parliament. That’s the motivation of the question — has he possibly lied to you about his absence?" said EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi was later ejected from the house for declining to withdraw calling Gigaba a liar on the basis of a recent court finding that the minister had lied under oath.

Speaker Baleka Mbete told MPs earlier that she had not been informed of Gigaba’s whereabouts. "I share the concern‚ but I can’t actually produce the minister right now. Indeed‚ there’s a need for Cabinet members to present themselves to respond to questions [but also] a provision for a deputy minister to respond in the absence of the minister."

Minutes later‚ Mbete read a letter from Gigaba’s office‚ explaining that he had been booked off due to ill-health. "It’s signed by the chief of staff of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It goes ‘I hereby tender an apology on behalf of Minister Gigaba … who will be unable to attend plenary today, March 7 2018. He is not feeling well; the minister could not sign the letter because he had to rush to the doctor’‚" Mbete announced amid loud jeers from opposition benches.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen questioned the veracity of the letter. "Madam speaker‚ I would really ask that you investigate the veracity of that letter. And we’re going to be monitoring Instagram and Twitter this afternoon because I believe that letter has been written because the minister got himself into a mess over misleading statements he’s made relating to the Guptas."

Mbete later ruled that the questions directed at Gigaba would be held over until the next Q&A date‚ when he would be present.