Guptas will appear before inquiry, their lawyer says, but parties are sceptical

07 March 2018 - 10:54 Linda Ensor
Ajay and Atul Gupta with Duduzane Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The three Gupta brothers — Atul, Ajay and Rajesh — as well as former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma, have been called to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom next Tuesday.

While the Gupta’s lawyer, Ahmed Gani, has confirmed to the committee that he would make sure that the Gupta brothers attended the inquiry, African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said it was "highly unlikely" that they would appear, especially as some of them were being hunted for by the Hawks — along with Duduzane Zuma — on charges of corruption related to the Vrede dairy farm project.

Zukiswa Rantho, the chairperson of the inquiry that is being conducted by the portfolio committee on public enterprises, was keen that the Guptas appear before the inquiry, which is due to be wrapped up next week.

MPs also want to get Gupta associates such as Salim Essa to appear.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will also appear before the committee to answer to allegations that he facilitated state capture while he was public enterprises minister through the appointments he made to the boards of several state-owned enterprises.

National
National
National
