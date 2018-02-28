Now is not right time for a proper shake-up of economic cluster

While the economic cluster has received a shot in the arm with the appointment of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, much deadwood remains.

President Cyril Ramaphosa left Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu in their posts when he reshuffled the Cabinet.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel also kept their posts.

These departments are at the core of the quest to improve growth and revitalise industry to create jobs. State policy identifies industrial development as a key pillar required to "catalyse inclusive growth with an emphasis on value addition and labour intensive sectors".

There is speculation that Ramaphosa could be planning to integrate some of these ministries when he trims the bloated Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma.

Econometrix MD Dr Azar Jammine said Ramaphosa pledged to examine the rationalisation of the Cabinet and "under that context, there was no point in upsetting the economic cluster". He said the trade and industry and economic development ministries and departments could be merged.