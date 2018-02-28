MINISTERS RETAIN POSTS
Now is not right time for a proper shake-up of economic cluster
Much deadwood remains in the economic cluster
While the economic cluster has received a shot in the arm with the appointment of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, much deadwood remains.
President Cyril Ramaphosa left Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant and Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu in their posts when he reshuffled the Cabinet.
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel also kept their posts.
These departments are at the core of the quest to improve growth and revitalise industry to create jobs. State policy identifies industrial development as a key pillar required to "catalyse inclusive growth with an emphasis on value addition and labour intensive sectors".
There is speculation that Ramaphosa could be planning to integrate some of these ministries when he trims the bloated Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma.
Econometrix MD Dr Azar Jammine said Ramaphosa pledged to examine the rationalisation of the Cabinet and "under that context, there was no point in upsetting the economic cluster". He said the trade and industry and economic development ministries and departments could be merged.
Wits University’s political economy professor Patrick Bond said it was an "unlucky moment" to attempt economic management, because capital was on an investment strike and there was no reason to anticipate an end to this.
"The added problem is that the tariffs used to protect South African steel — just 10% so far, with 40% requested by ArcelorMittal and Numsa — won’t be allowed by Beijing, as Davies learned at the Brics [Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA] summit in September 2017. Nor will China’s Belt and Road initiative drive up commodity prices as was hoped," he said.
Jammine said Ramaphosa had to be mindful of the 2019 general elections. "He may not want to do too much until the ANC has won the elections."
Oliphant, the labour minister since 2010, has done little to reduce the unemployment rate.
Wits University senior economics lecturer Lumkile Mondi said it could be because of the economic cluster ministers’ leftist roots that Ramaphosa retained them.
Davies is a member of the South African Communist Party (SACP), while Patel and Oliphant rose from Cosatu’s ranks.
"He won’t drop them, they are critical partners of the national democratic revolution, which is Cosatu and the SACP’s influence. If the ANC does not play its cards well, it could find itself being overtaken by the left to pursue the agenda expected of it," Mondi said.
The SACP pledged at its national congress in 2017 that it would build a popular left front with the aim of possibly contesting state power.
Mondi said the ANC realised that it needed to prioritise the interests of Cosatu and the SACP even during a "war over positions" within the party.
