Business is happy with Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet changes … sort of

Business organisations generally applauded the selection of Cabinet ministers appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

Replacing Mosebenzi Zwane with Gwede Mantashe as mineral resources minister was welcomed by the Chamber of Mines and law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

The chamber said in a statement that Mantashe, a former National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) general secretary, is "a man of integrity and dignity, and who brings with him a sound and fundamental knowledge of the industry he will lead and enable. He is a person with whom our industry has long held a constructive and respectful relationship."

Herbert Smith Freehills’ Africa practice co-chair and partner Peter Leon said he urged Mantashe "to make policy certainty his key and urgent priority".

"If SA wishes to move out of the bottom league of African mining countries, it will have to reset the direction of its mineral regulatory regime," Leon said.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) issued a statement saying it welcomed the removal of Zwane, Lynne Brown, Des van Rooyen, Faith Muthambi, Bongani Bongo, Joe Maswanganyi and David Mahlobo from the new Cabinet.