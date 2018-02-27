Former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane should not have been reappointed to the Cabinet due to the mess she made in her previous post.

That’s the view of Themba Godi‚ chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa)‚ who on Tuesday condemned Mokonyane’s role in the implosion of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

He also suggested that SABC could be plunged back into crisis with Mokonyane at the helm in her new post as communications minister.

Godi‚ an MP of the Pan Africanist Congress‚ was addressing water and sanitation officials at a Scopa meeting convened to address financial irregularities related to various large water infrastructure projects.