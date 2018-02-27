The who’s who of Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet

The Presidency: Planning, monitoring and evaluation:

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost her bid to become ANC president to Cyril Ramaphosa, but her inclusion in his Cabinet is a strategic move that will appease her disgruntled supporters and potentially unite the party.

The former AU Commission chairwoman has extensive experience in governance and has served as SA’s minister of health and foreign affairs.

With the exception of the deadly blunder committed in her reckless response to the HIV/AIDS pandemic during Thabo Mbeki’s administration and the irregular R14.2m payment for the production of the political musical Sarafina II — intended to raise AIDS awareness among young people — she would have otherwise had a clean record.