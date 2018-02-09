Immunity for Zuma off the table in transition talks with Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told party MPs on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma’s legal woes would not form part of the transition talks he was having with the country’s president.

This effectively rules out an offer of immunity from prosecution for Zuma.

Zuma is facing a raft of corruption, fraud and racketeering charges. His name and that of his son have also popped up in the purported Gupta leaks, and it is likely he might be called to testify before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa addressed the ANC caucus in Parliament on Thursday morning and assured MPs that his talks with Zuma would be finalised "within days", an ANC MP told Business Day.

Ramaphosa cancelled a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting set down for Wednesday after he met Zuma, who it is understood has agreed to step down.

On Thursday, opposition parties also ramped up pressure on Zuma, with the DA and the EFF writing to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting an urgent sitting next Tuesday to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Ramaphosa rules out immunity for Zuma

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.