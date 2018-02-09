National

Immunity for Zuma off the table in transition talks with Ramaphosa

09 February 2018 - 05:47 LINDA ENSOR AND THABO MOKONE
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves Tuynhuys, the office of the Presidency at Parliament in Cape Town, February 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves Tuynhuys, the office of the Presidency at Parliament in Cape Town, February 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa told party MPs on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma’s legal woes would not form part of the transition talks he was having with the country’s president.

This effectively rules out an offer of immunity from prosecution for Zuma.

Zuma is facing a raft of corruption, fraud and racketeering charges. His name and that of his son have also popped up in the purported Gupta leaks, and it is likely he might be called to testify before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa addressed the ANC caucus in Parliament on Thursday morning and assured MPs that his talks with Zuma would be finalised "within days", an ANC MP told Business Day.

Ramaphosa cancelled a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting set down for Wednesday after he met Zuma, who it is understood has agreed to step down.

On Thursday, opposition parties also ramped up pressure on Zuma, with the DA and the EFF writing to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete requesting an urgent sitting next Tuesday to debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

