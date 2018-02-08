National

We cannot say exactly when Jacob Zuma will go, Ace Magashule says

The ANC secretary-general says matters of the caucus are internal to the ANC and will not be disclosed to the media

08 February 2018 - 13:29 Linda Ensor
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the party’s chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, shed no light on discussions that took place in the ANC caucus meeting on Thursday about the future of President Jacob Zuma.

At a hastily convened media conference after the meeting, Mthembu said Ramaphosa had addressed the caucus, but would not divulge what the president of the ANC had told MPs.

Mthembu insisted that matters of the caucus were internal to the ANC and would not be disclosed to the media.

Magashule said he had attended the caucus meeting with Ramaphosa as it was the first meeting of the year. MPs had been encouraged to work hard and implement the resolutions of the ANC national conference.

The message conveyed was that "this is the year of unity, renewal and jobs," Magashule said. His message was also to urge MPs to unite and instil confidence in society in general and in the ANC.

Magashule repeated the statement made by Ramaphosa on Wednesday that "constructive and fruitful" discussions had taken place between Ramaphosa and Zuma about Zuma’s departure from office. Asked when this would take place Magashule said "we can’t determine the time".

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise also briefed the caucus on their decision to postpone the state of the nation address. There was also a discussion of the rules for the impeachment of the president which are currently under discussion by a subcommittee of Parliament’s rules committee.

The state of the nation address, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed earlier this week. This was in the context of threatened disruptions by opposition parties should it be addressed by Zuma.

A meeting of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) was also postponed following the "constructive" meeting between Ramaphosa and Zuma. The NEC meeting could have voted for the removal of Zuma.

SA’s future hinges on Ramaphosa’s strategic skills

Zuma’s departure should not be allowed to detract from the momentum Ramaphosa has started to build, writes Jakkie Cilliers
Opinion
5 hours ago

Opposition gangs up to topple Zuma

Unprecedented meeting of all major opposition leaders convenes to discuss a way forward, including no-confidence vote
Politics
11 hours ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: How parliament is finding its spine

'One would hope that this is the beginning of a new dawn and that MPs won't lower their guard and start grovelling to a new master'
Politics
9 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Is it time for Ramaphosa to talk to Malema?

When he does take the union buildings, Ramaphosa will work quickly to fix the worst of the wounds Zuma leaves behind
Opinion
11 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa is not negotiating a deal to ...
National
2.
SAB to provide free water from brewery’s spring ...
National
3.
Hate crimes report reveals foreign black men are ...
National
4.
Opposition parties impatient about Zuma’s ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.