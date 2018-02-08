We cannot say exactly when Jacob Zuma will go, Ace Magashule says

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the party’s chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, shed no light on discussions that took place in the ANC caucus meeting on Thursday about the future of President Jacob Zuma.

At a hastily convened media conference after the meeting, Mthembu said Ramaphosa had addressed the caucus, but would not divulge what the president of the ANC had told MPs.

Mthembu insisted that matters of the caucus were internal to the ANC and would not be disclosed to the media.

Magashule said he had attended the caucus meeting with Ramaphosa as it was the first meeting of the year. MPs had been encouraged to work hard and implement the resolutions of the ANC national conference.